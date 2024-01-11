Hayley Darroch: Empowering Women through Beauty

Hayley Darroch, the spirited owner of HD Beauty in Atherton and co-founder of Funding Futures, is channeling her passion for beauty into a transformative initiative. She’s using the beauty industry as a launchpad to empower women and girls, positioning it as more than just a hobby or vanity project; it is a viable career pathway, ripe with opportunity and potential for growth.

Beauty as Empowerment

Darroch’s vision is not confined to the walls of her salons in Atherton. She’s also making strides in the community, partnering with local schools and charities such as Bolton Lads and Girls Club and Backup Northwest. Her aim is to provide a safe and professional environment conducive to holistic growth, fostering ambition, and instilling the power of second chances. She’s doing more than just teaching beauty treatments; she’s equipping women with transferable skills that can open doors in the working world.

Challenging Stigmas and Building Opportunities

One of Darroch’s significant efforts includes the installation of a full salon setup at Ladybridge High School in Bolton. This initiative goes beyond introducing students to the beauty industry; it’s a bold statement challenging the stigma that beauty is not a ‘proper’ job. From her humble beginnings with one salon, Darroch has expanded her business to include another salon, a training center, and a wholesale shop. But she’s not stopping there.

Creating a Hub for Education and Wellbeing

Darroch’s ultimate goal is to establish an Education and Wellbeing Centre in Bolton. This center will offer wellness sessions, training, and work experience opportunities for those who might otherwise be excluded from the industry. By investing in individuals through training, employment, and community support, she aims to break the cycles of poverty, violence, and disadvantage. Her mission is to empower individuals to overcome societal barriers, giving them the tools and opportunities to write their own success stories.