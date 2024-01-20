Harvard Delegation at COP28: A Glimpse into Climate Change Initiatives

A delegation of 30 individuals from Harvard University, comprised of 15 students and 16 faculty members, recently participated in the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP28, in Dubai. Their participation was facilitated by the Harvard Salata Institute for Climate and Sustainability. This group represented a broad spectrum of disciplines and expressed a shared interest in understanding international climate negotiations and engaging with global climate change leaders and practitioners.

Student Experiences at COP28

The Harvard attendees voiced a range of responses to their experience at the conference, spanning from concern and confusion to relief and optimism about the future of climate action. Cara X. Yu '25, for instance, described the conference as overwhelming but educational, underscoring the necessity for diverse viewpoints in fostering global climate action.

Angela Y. Zhong '25, attending her third COP conference, expressed an increased comfort level with the event. She highlighted the diversity of theories of change presented and the recognition that a wide array of actions is required to address climate issues effectively. Zhong also urged the university to enable more Harvard students to attend future COP conferences, pointing to other universities that sponsor larger student groups.

Challenges and Opportunities

Obtaining accreditation badges to the conference presented a significant challenge due to high demand. Vice Provost of Climate and Sustainability and Salata Institute Director, James Stock, acknowledged this difficulty, accepting the need to increase the number of badges for Harvard affiliates. Despite these challenges, the Harvard delegation remains optimistic about the potential impact of COP28's outcomes on global climate action.

Looking Ahead

In the wake of COP28, Harvard attendees shared their anticipation for the New Collective Qualitative Goal (NCQG) and the effective execution of international cooperation in future Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). This reflects a strong commitment to climate initiatives and underscores the role of institutions like Harvard in broadening their impact on such initiatives.