Africa

Harvard Business School’s AfricaLive! Course: Nurturing African Entrepreneurship

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:39 pm EST
Harvard Business School’s AfricaLive! Course: Nurturing African Entrepreneurship

In the wake of the digital age, a novel educational initiative is making waves across the African business sector. A brainchild of Harvard Business School professors Caroline Elkins, Tarun Khanna, and Karim Lakhani, the AfricaLive! online course is helping to nurture talent and entrepreneurial skills within Africa’s vibrant and dynamic business environment. This specialized program is tailored to address both the challenges and opportunities unique to Africa, preparing participants to innovate, lead, and leave a lasting impact.

Course Overview

AfricaLive! offers a comprehensive blend of interactive online sessions, group activities, and asynchronous learning modules. The course culminates in a dual certification from HarvardX and AfricaLive!, providing a globally recognized accreditation to Africa’s rising business leaders. The curriculum emphasizes resilience, adaptability, and ethical leadership, skills that are crucial for navigating a rapidly evolving market landscape.

Innovation and Strategic Thinking

The course design incorporates a fine balance between theoretical knowledge and practical skills in real-world contexts. It encourages innovation and strategic thinking, equipping young African leaders with the tools and perspectives necessary to anticipate market changes, navigate complexities, and promote sustainable development. The course draws upon the wisdom of established African industry leaders, offering participants valuable networking opportunities and fostering a supportive community for emerging entrepreneurs.

Understanding the Diversity of African Business Culture

AfricaLive! also takes into account the rich diversity in business culture across African countries. It stresses the importance of developing multi-faceted and locally sensitive entrepreneurial policies, recognizing the unique cultural, economic, and social contexts within which African businesses operate. In doing so, it aims to contribute to the holistic development of the continent.

Alignment with the AfCFTA Vision

Looking forward, the course aligns with the vision of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a unified and prosperous African economy with reduced trade barriers. This vision fosters a conducive environment for entrepreneurs to innovate and grow, contributing to the creation of a robust and resilient African economy.

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

