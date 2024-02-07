Harshad Patel: The New Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith

Dr. Harshad A. Patel, a renowned figure in the realm of education, has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith. The announcement was made by the Gujarat government, with the appointment being officiated by Gujarat Vidyapith Chancellor and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat. Patel's new role at Gujarat Vidyapith, a prestigious institution founded by Mahatma Gandhi, comes after his successful term as the vice-chancellor at the Indian Institute of Teacher Education (IITE) in Gandhinagar.

A Storied Career in Education

Patel's journey in the education sector spans over 25 years, beginning as a professor at SUG College of Education in Ahmedabad. Throughout his career, he has made significant contributions to education studies. He has served in various influential roles, including as the vice-chancellor of Children's University, a member of the National Council of Teacher Education, and a member of the 'Integrated Teacher Education Program' Committee under the Union Ministry of Education.

Previous Affiliations and Contributions

Alongside his various roles, Patel has been an integral part of Gujarat Vidyapith's board of management for the past three years. His political involvement saw him serving as the media convenor of Gujarat BJP. Patel's appointment comes in the wake of the resignation of the former vice-chancellor Rajendra Khimani in January of the previous year, after the University Grants Commission deemed his appointment unauthorized.

A New Chapter for Gujarat Vidyapith

As the 17th Vice Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith, Patel's tenure will last five years, in accordance with UGC Regulations, 2019. His appointment marks a significant development in the education sector of Gujarat, and his wealth of experience and dedication to the field promise a bright future for the institution.