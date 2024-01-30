Harris-Stowe State University Loses Accreditation Amid Multiple Challenges

Harris-Stowe State University, an esteemed historically Black public university situated in the heart of St. Louis, has confronted a significant setback with the loss of its accreditation from the authoritative Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). The situation unfolded after the institution failed to renew its membership at the end of 2023, a lapse that has left the university's reputation in the balance. Accredited since October 2017, Harris-Stowe has promptly reapplied for the much-needed accreditation, demonstrating its commitment to uphold educational standards.

Missouri Education Board to Decide University's Fate

This development comes at a critical juncture as the Missouri Board of Education is poised to decide on February 6 whether the university fulfills the state standards for training fresh educators. In an unfortunate turn of events, Harris-Stowe was singled out as the only program out of 43 in the state to receive a letter of noncompliance from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in November. The teacher training program at Harris-Stowe has been grappling with a decline, with only seven students graduating in the spring of 2023.

CAEP's Role in Maintaining Educational Standards

The CAEP, the body responsible for setting the benchmark for teacher training programs, requires an annual fee of $3,155 for institutions of Harris-Stowe's size. Furthermore, it mandates an average high school GPA of 3.0 for students enrolled in teacher training programs, ensuring the quality of trainee educators.

Harris-Stowe State University's Other Challenges

Harris-Stowe is not just wrestling with accreditation issues. The university is scheduled for a review by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) this spring due to alleged violations of accreditation standards. The university has been placed 'on notice', indicating a risk of noncompliance. Compounding these academic issues, the university has witnessed a drastic drop in its enrollment by one-third since the pandemic. Its six-year graduation rate lingers at a meager 20%, one of the lowest in the nation. A university whose origins trace back to the 19th century, born from separate colleges that trained white and Black teachers for St. Louis Public Schools, Harris-Stowe's current struggles pose a significant challenge to its proud legacy of integrating public education in the city.