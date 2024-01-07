en English
Harnessing Resourcefulness: A Pathway to Transform Schools and Society

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:27 pm EST
Harnessing Resourcefulness: A Pathway to Transform Schools and Society

In a world where resourcefulness is key to survival and development, a transformation in our educational systems and urban environments could be the spark that ignites a new age of learning, creativity, and accountability. Drawing from the impressive standards set by denominational schools, this article explores how this same spirit of resourcefulness could be channelled into creating a more conducive environment for all schools and the societies they serve.

Unlocking the Power of Resourcefulness

While the nation is replete with capable and adaptable individuals, the missing link often seems to be a blend of imagination and honest accountability. A critical examination of our national security officials reveals a form of resourcefulness that side-steps accountability, leading to an increase in crime and a lack of transparency in various sectors. This includes government housing and local government corporations where the loopholes in the system are exploited for personal gain.

Lessons from the Pandemic

Contrastingly, the COVID-19 lockdowns painted a different picture of resourcefulness. Businesses adapted to the new normal, the manufacturing sector expanded, and government efforts led to diplomatic successes and infrastructure improvements. The resilience of low-income groups was also remarkable, with vendors contributing significantly to economic activities and human development.

Denominational Schools: A Model of Success

Denominational schools have set a high bar in terms of management, student success rates, and institutional strength. These successes are largely attributed to strong support networks and a success-driven culture. If this model were to be replicated across all schools, it would create a learning environment that inspires and promotes peace.

Imagine a world where artists, architects, and landscapers infuse creativity into our towns and cities, and well-funded non-governmental organizations empower the most vulnerable. Such a transformation would require a shift in mindset and a commitment to accountability, but the potential benefits are enormous. As a nation, we have the resourcefulness and talent to overcome the challenges we face, including crime and governance issues. All that’s required is the will to harness these resources and transform our society for the better.

Education Society
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

