Harlingen City and School Board Reach Agreement on Campus Security

After a painstaking 18 months of deliberation, the Harlingen City Commission and the Harlingen School Board have concluded negotiations, striking a deal to furnish the school district with four dedicated police officers, including a sergeant, to bolster security across the sprawling expanse of 31 campuses. The agreement, which is a continuation of a 20-year-old partnership, serves as a testament to the city’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its educational institutions.

Terms of the New Agreement

The fine print of this agreement, enshrined in a memorandum of understanding, is currently undergoing final edits before it is unveiled to the public. Previously, under the terms of the old agreement, the district was liable to pay the city a sum of $213,714 for the officers’ services. This amount was exclusive of ancillary costs related to vehicle maintenance and travel, as well as training for the officers.

Behind Closed Doors

The negotiation process, conducted in a closed session, also encompassed discussions around optimizing law enforcement efforts and the strategic deployment of security personnel and devices. This initiative was spurred by a call from the community for amplified security measures, following a school shooting in a neighboring town that left the city reeling.

Maintaining Security During Negotiations

Despite the drawn-out negotiations, the school district took proactive measures to enhance security. This included hiring additional personnel and forging collaborations with other local law enforcement agencies. The district also took the novel step of establishing a dedicated surveillance room to monitor camera feeds across all campuses. Throughout this period, the city held up its end of the previous agreement by continuing to provide the four officers for campus security.