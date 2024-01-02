Harford County Commission for Women Invites Nominations for Leading Women Awards

In an effort to acknowledge the young women contributing positively towards their communities and schools, the Harford County Commission for Women has launched the Leading Women – Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow Awards. The initiative seeks to honor female students in grades 7-12, who are residents of Harford County, for their beneficial impact on others.

Acknowledging Inspirational Young Women

The awards are divided into three categories based on the grade groups, namely 7-8, 9-10, and 11-12. The first-place winner in each category will be awarded a $1,000 prize. Beyond the monetary rewards, the commission seeks to recognize the academic accomplishments and community service of all the nominees. A reception and an awards ceremony is slated for the spring of 2024, where all the young women will be accorded due recognition.

Nomination Process and Deadline

Nominations are open and should be submitted online through the official website harfordcountymd.gov/LeadingWomen. The last date for submission of nominations is Friday, January 19. The Harford County Department of Housing & Community Services is available to field any inquiries related to the awards and the nomination process.

Eyeing a Brighter Future

The Leading Women – Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow Awards are more than just a recognition. They serve as a beacon of encouragement for young women, inspiring them to continue making a positive impact in their communities. By honoring the young women of Harford County, the commission is also fostering a culture of acknowledgment and appreciation, and paving the way for a brighter future.