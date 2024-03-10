Hanoi Private Schools' 10th Grade Enrollment Fees Soar to $930 Amidst Fierce Competition

As Hanoi braces for the upcoming academic year, the city's private high schools have unveiled their enrollment plans, sparking a fierce competition among nearly 30,000 10th graders vying for a coveted spot. Leading the charge, Archimedes Academy in Dong Anh District has set the highest temporary enrollment fee at a staggering VND23 million (approximately $930), alongside a monthly tuition fee of VND8 million. This move underscores the acute competition in Hanoi's educational landscape, where over 100 private institutions are competing for students.

Advertisment

Enrollment Fees: A Controversial Practice

These enrollment fees, often referred to as "deposits" by parents, vary widely among schools. Some institutions, like Viet - Australia Hanoi and Hanoi Academy, offer partial or full refunds under certain conditions, aiming to mitigate the financial risk for families. However, others, including Archimedes Academy and Luong The Vinh, do not offer refunds if a student decides against attending. This practice has sparked controversy, as it is not regulated by the education ministry, leaving parents and schools in a negotiation limbo.

The Competitive Landscape of Hanoi's Education System

Advertisment

In the backdrop of this fee controversy is the intense competition for public high school slots in Hanoi. With around 105,000 ninth graders applying for entrance exams and only 70,000 accepted across public schools, many families turn to private institutions as an alternative. This competitive environment has led to an early rush among parents to secure spots for their children through these non-refundable deposits, despite the hefty price tag.

Advice for Parents: Navigating the Enrollment Process

With the official 10th grade enrollment plan for public schools expected to be announced shortly, parents are navigating a tricky landscape. Nguyen Ngoc Phuc, vice principal of Tran Duy Hung Secondary School, advises parents to place deposits at a limited number of schools, carefully considering their child's academic ability and the family's financial situation. This strategic approach aims to minimize financial risks while maximizing educational opportunities for students in Hanoi's competitive academic environment.

The debate over enrollment fees at private high schools in Hanoi reflects broader concerns about educational accessibility and the financial burdens facing families. As the city's schools continue to vie for students, the conversation around these fees and their impact on educational choices remains at the forefront of discussions among parents, educators, and policymakers alike.