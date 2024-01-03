en English
Education

Hampton Community Library Unveils Exciting Programs for Early 2024

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:58 pm EST
As winter descends upon us, the Hampton Community Library has curated a diverse array of programs designed to enrich the community and provide an antidote to the frosty weather. From January to March, the library’s line-up of events caters to a wide range of interests, promising something for everyone.

From Story Time to Scrapbooking

Young ones can immerse themselves in an enchanting winter wonderland with the ‘It’s a Winter Wonder World’ drop-in story time. For those who enjoy a good conversation, the library offers the ‘News and Views’ discussion group. Card game enthusiasts can look forward to the Card Club, while scrapbooking sessions with Marie Golio from Creative Memories provide a creative outlet for the artistically inclined.

Book Discussions and Culinary Delights

Bookworms can engage in thought-provoking discussions about upcoming books like ‘The Never Game’ by Jeffery Deaver and ‘Beneath a Scarlet Sky’ by Mark Sullivan. Meanwhile, food enthusiasts can indulge in the Cooks-N-Books event, focusing on the art of one-pot meals. The ‘Soup’er Bowl Cookoff presents an exciting opportunity for culinary maestros to compete with their best soup recipes.

Noteworthy Events

A standout event on the library’s calendar is ‘A Love Story for the Ages,’ where Deborah Leuchter Steuber will recount her parents’ poignant love story set during the Holocaust. This moving narrative will be complemented by a slideshow presentation and a Q&A session. Additionally, the library has set the date for its Trivia Night on March 1, encouraging teams to gear up for an evening of intense competition and fun.

Given the unpredictability of winter weather, the library advises attendees to stay updated on program schedules through the library’s contact points or online platforms. In partnership with the Allegheny County Library Association (ACLA), the Hampton Community Library continues to promote reading and literacy, further bolstered by the support of the Jack Buncher Foundation and the Allegheny Regional Asset District. As National Library Week approaches, the ACLA invites community members to explore the wealth of resources available at their local library.


Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

