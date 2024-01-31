Halal Lifestyle for All: An Initiative by Minda Youth Movement and UNISSA

The morning of January 31st saw the Minda Youth Movement (MYM), in partnership with Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University (UNISSA), host a 'Halal Lifestyle For All Programme'. This event, conducted at the Language and Literature Bureau Library in Kuala Belait, was a part of the Day Of Action Campaign, backed by the Belait Branch of the Youth and Sports Department. With a broad audience that included small vendors, local entrepreneurs, and individuals keen on the business sector, the programme aimed to arm the participants with knowledge to elevate their product quality and raise awareness about halal and non-halal products.

A Step Towards a Halal Future

The presence of a Member of the Legislative Council among the attendees underscored the significance of the initiative. The programme reflects the rising importance of halal products and the need for educational sessions that assist vendors and entrepreneurs in comprehending and meeting halal market demands.

Halal Lifestyle: More Than a Dietary Choice

MYM President Zulhilmi bin Ibrahim emphasized the importance of the programme during his address. He spoke about the principles of Halalan Thayyiban and Halal Certification, along with guidelines for maintaining cleanliness and safety. These aspects, he stressed, are crucial for any business aiming to cater to the halal market.

Driving Change Through Collaboration

The event was a result of a successful collaboration between MYM and UNISSA. It reflects the commitment of these organizations to drive change and promote a halal lifestyle. At the end of the event, certificates of appreciation were presented to the speakers, marking the end of a successful session of learning and interaction.