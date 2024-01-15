en English
Guyana Fire Service Hosts Kids Fire Safety Camp: A Step Towards a Safer Future

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
Guyana Fire Service Hosts Kids Fire Safety Camp: A Step Towards a Safer Future

In a bid to curb the surge of fire incidents across Guyana, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has taken an innovative approach. On a recent Saturday, the GFS hosted a Kids Fire Safety Camp at the Lusignan Community Center, nestled on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD). The initiative aimed to arm students with knowledge about fire safety and essential life skills, demonstrating an investment in not only the present but the future of the community.

Imparting Knowledge to the Young Minds

The event was a magnet for students from various schools in the vicinity. The list of participating educational institutions included Mon Repos Primary, Good Hope Secondary, and Camille’s Institute. The camp’s goal was not merely to educate but also to engage the children in a meaningful and enjoyable learning experience. By instilling an understanding of fire safety in the youth, the GFS believes these children can act as catalysts, disseminating the message in their circles and beyond.

The Man Behind the Initiative

Fire Chief Gregory Wickham underscored the importance of this initiative. He highlighted the crucial role of education in fire prevention, emphasizing that children could be instrumental in spreading awareness. The camp’s activities were not limited to theoretical knowledge. Practical demonstrations ensured the children could grasp the concepts effectively, turning an ordinary safety lesson into a memorable experience.

A Strategic Move Towards a Safer Future

The GFS expressed their satisfaction with the camp, stating it exceeded expectations. This initiative is not a standalone event but part of a broader strategic plan to reduce fire incidents across Guyana. The Fire Service has already recorded over 20 fires this year, with 13 homes reduced to ashes. The causes often traced back to electrical issues or children playing with open flames unsupervised. As a part of their ongoing advocacy for fire safety measures, the GFS stresses unplugging electrical devices when not in use, avoiding overloading outlets, and ensuring children are never left unattended at home.

Education Guyana Safety
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Education

