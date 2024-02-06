Guild Esports Introduces Parental Power Up Programme for Child Online Safety

Embracing the intersection of technology, gaming and child safety, Guild Esports has launched an innovative educational initiative, the Parental Power Up programme. This programme aims to bolster online safety for children and equip parents with the necessary knowledge to navigate the digital world. In alignment with Safer Internet Day, this initiative is a significant step towards promoting safer internet usage among young users.

Parental Power Up: A New Age Initiative

The Parental Power Up programme is designed to educate parents about online gaming and its intricacies. It includes training exercises, practice sessions, and masterclasses on online security, with the popular video game, Fortnite, serving as a cornerstone for many of the activities. This initiative seeks to address the growing concerns regarding children's exposure to online content and promote digital savviness among parents. The programme also encourages parental engagement in their children's gaming, fostering a bonding experience through shared interests.

Extending Community Support

This programme extends Guild Esports' commitment to community support. The Sky Gaming Guild Centre, operated by Guild Esports, is the hub of this initiative, where parents will receive training on safety techniques. The centre has already served over 700 children in 2024, offering sessions on nutrition and mental health. This holistic approach underlines Guild Esports' dedication to the well-being of its young audience and the broader community.

Building a Safer Digital Landscape

Under the leadership of Guild Esports' Head of Player Pathway and Safeguarding, Kit Brunswick, the Parental Power Up programme is set to make a substantial impact. The positive feedback from a parent participant in the pilot scheme underscores the effectiveness and potential of this initiative. With plans to roll out the programme regularly, Guild Esports stands at the forefront of creating a safer, more inclusive digital landscape for children and their parents.