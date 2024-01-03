Guernsey Youth Commission Set to Open New Youth Club in Southern Parishes

The Guernsey Youth Commission, renowned for its wide array of free services aimed at empowering children and young individuals, is charting a new course for the youth of the southern parishes. The commission has announced plans to open a new youth club in this region and has appointed Hayley Winter as the youth club team coordinator. Winter, who has a profound personal connection with the island, having migrated there at the tender age of four, shows great excitement and dedication towards expanding the existing services.

The Guernsey Youth Commission’s Multifaceted Services

Operating under the mission to help young people achieve their full potential, the Guernsey Youth Commission provides a myriad of support services. These range from backing youth clubs and the Youth Forum to endorsing the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. The commission is continuously looking for ways to augment its work and extend its reach further.

Adapting to the Needs of the Young Generation

Support workers Dan Chick and Emmie Bougourd underscore the necessity of adapting to the ever-evolving needs of young people. They express a deep-seated desire to ensure that the voices of these young individuals are heard, particularly within educational settings. The commission’s work environment is dynamic and multifaceted, encompassing activities from cooking to planning trips that impart practical life skills.

Fostering Resilience and Community Participation

Through its diverse programs, the commission aims to instill resilience and promote informed participation in the community among the youth. Anna Falla, who recently transitioned from a volunteer to a full-time staff member, accentuates the uniqueness and potential of the young people they engage with. The commission is also gearing up to host an open day at the end of January. This event aims to attract more volunteers and raise awareness about the range of services they offer.