Guernsey Youth Commission Set to Open New Youth Club in Southern Parishes

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
The Guernsey Youth Commission, renowned for its wide array of free services aimed at empowering children and young individuals, is charting a new course for the youth of the southern parishes. The commission has announced plans to open a new youth club in this region and has appointed Hayley Winter as the youth club team coordinator. Winter, who has a profound personal connection with the island, having migrated there at the tender age of four, shows great excitement and dedication towards expanding the existing services.

The Guernsey Youth Commission’s Multifaceted Services

Operating under the mission to help young people achieve their full potential, the Guernsey Youth Commission provides a myriad of support services. These range from backing youth clubs and the Youth Forum to endorsing the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. The commission is continuously looking for ways to augment its work and extend its reach further.

Adapting to the Needs of the Young Generation

Support workers Dan Chick and Emmie Bougourd underscore the necessity of adapting to the ever-evolving needs of young people. They express a deep-seated desire to ensure that the voices of these young individuals are heard, particularly within educational settings. The commission’s work environment is dynamic and multifaceted, encompassing activities from cooking to planning trips that impart practical life skills.

Fostering Resilience and Community Participation

Through its diverse programs, the commission aims to instill resilience and promote informed participation in the community among the youth. Anna Falla, who recently transitioned from a volunteer to a full-time staff member, accentuates the uniqueness and potential of the young people they engage with. The commission is also gearing up to host an open day at the end of January. This event aims to attract more volunteers and raise awareness about the range of services they offer.

Education
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

