Guardian Angel Resource Centre: Parents Allege Severe Resource Shortages Amid Abuse Investigations

Parents at the Guardian Angel Secondary Education Resource Centre, a state-run facility that provides for severely disabled children aged 11-16, are voicing concerns about the severe lack of trained staff and necessary resources to cater to their children's specific needs. This issue surfaces in the wake of investigations into alleged physical abuse by three educators at the center, with incidents dating back to early last year.

Allegations of Abuse

Reports indicate that the alleged incidents include educators spraying non-verbal students with liquid and hitting a student on the head. These serious allegations have led to the suspension of the educators involved and have instigated an ongoing police investigation and a magisterial inquiry.

Resource Shortage and Insufficient Training

The Disability Commissioner has acknowledged the shortage of resources and the insufficient training available for handling students with challenging behaviors. As a result, parents are often forced to keep their children out of school due to safety concerns, or the students face suspensions. This situation is only exacerbating the stress and strain on the families affected.

Government Response and Collaborations

The government has recently teamed up with Hand in Hand, a company specializing in services for developmental disorders, to offer a transitional program until June. The Education Ministry, however, vehemently denies the claims of resource shortages. Despite the initiation of a therapeutic program by the Education Department, it failed to consult the Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) before signing the contract.

Parents' Concerns and Calls for Improvement

Parents have shared personal accounts of how their children's behavior deteriorated and how they received injuries at school. They have also expressed dissatisfaction with the school's management and the handling of their children's needs. The CRPD recommends more specialized training for educators and additional therapeutic professional support to address these issues effectively.