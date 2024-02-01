Guam's Head Start Program Races Against Time to Secure Federal Funding

In a bid to secure federal funding, the Guam Department of Education's Head Start Program has embarked on a mission to enhance child safety and supervision in schools. With a looming deadline of March 5, the program, under the leadership of Acting Director Angelina Lape, is facing the challenge head-on, addressing specific safety concerns and implementing necessary precautions across different educational institutions.

Addressing Safety Concerns: Fences, Locks, and Gates

Among the measures being adopted are the installation of fences, child safety locks, and baby gates in selected schools. A particular focus has been laid on those schools that lack safe alternative play areas. The installation of fences is being prioritized in schools with urgent needs, and purchase orders for the same have already been issued to vendors.

Clarification on the Deadline

While the urgency of the situation is palpable, Education Board member Lourdes Benavente has provided some clarity on the deadline. According to her, the completion of all fences is not a necessity by the deadline, as long as safe alternatives are in place.

Supervision and Lead Contamination

Further efforts to ensure active supervision are in progress with the processing of recommended aides. Additionally, the program is addressing the serious issue of lead contamination. Safety checks have been conducted for pollutants, and cabinet doors found with lead paint have been removed and replaced. In these efforts, the Guam Environmental Protection Agency has played a crucial role.

Overall, the Head Start Program is working closely with various departments to ensure the timely completion of safety measures. Despite the challenges, there is a strong sense of community support for their efforts to meet the federal deadline.