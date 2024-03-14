Guam High School Students Gear Up for Job and College Fair at University of Guam

Junior and senior high school students from public, private, and charter schools across Guam are set to converge at the University of Guam Calvo Field House for a pivotal job and college fair.

Scheduled for March 20 and 21, 2023, this event is designed to usher students into the next phase of their academic or professional journeys, offering a bridge to post-secondary education or employment opportunities both on and off the island.

Empowering Future Generations

The job and college fair, hosted by the Guam Department of Education (GDOE), aligns with its strategic plan to prepare students for college or the workforce. With sessions planned for March 20 exclusively for GDOE schools and March 21 open to all schools including private and non-public institutions, the fair is meticulously organized to ensure broad participation.

An additional evening session on March 21 aims to accommodate various schedules, ensuring that every interested student has the opportunity to attend. According to GDOE, this event will "provide students with information on various processes and opportunities recommended to attend an institution of higher education and the opportunity to meet with college/university representatives from on and off-island."

Participants can expect to gain invaluable insights into the college application process, financial aid, scholarship opportunities, and much more. Representatives from diverse educational institutions and companies will be on hand to guide students, offering a unique chance to explore a myriad of pathways in one location.

This comprehensive approach not only aids students in making informed decisions about their futures but also serves to demystify the often-overwhelming transition from high school to higher education or the workforce.

A Call to Action

For those interested in attending, GDOE encourages early registration and engagement. Contacting the Division of Curriculum and Instruction at (671) 300-1380 can provide additional details and answer any pertinent questions. This event stands as a beacon for students across Guam, illuminating the possibilities that lie ahead and equipping them with the resources necessary to pursue their dreams with confidence and clarity.

As the fair approaches, the buzz of anticipation among students and educators alike signifies more than just an event; it marks a pivotal step forward in the educational and professional development of Guam's youth.

With the support of GDOE and the broader community, the job and college fair promises to open doors, inspire minds, and shape the futures of those who attend. As students prepare to explore the opportunities that await, the island watches with pride, knowing that these efforts are sowing the seeds for a brighter, more prosperous Guam.