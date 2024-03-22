Guam Education Officials Explore Alternatives for JFK-Sanchez Double Sessions Amid Typhoon Aftermath

Following the devastating impact of Typhoon Mawar, Guam Department of Education (GDOE) officials, including high school principals, are actively seeking alternatives to the double sessions currently held at John F. Kennedy High School. This initiative aims to provide Simon Sanchez High School students, displaced by the typhoon's damage, with a more conducive learning environment. Superintendent Erik Swanson emphasized the urgency of finding a temporary campus during a recent board meeting, highlighting the need to address the challenges faced by students under the current setup.

Advertisment

Identifying Potential Sites for Temporary Campus

In response to the dire circumstances faced by Simon Sanchez High School students, GDOE has embarked on a mission to evaluate potential sites for establishing a temporary campus. Superintendent Swanson outlined several possible locations during the board meeting, including the premises of Chief Brodie Elementary School, areas adjacent to George Washington High School and Okkodo High School, as well as a site near the Simon Sanchez campus. These proposed sites represent GDOE's commitment to ensuring the continuity of education for students affected by the typhoon and the deteriorating condition of their school.

Challenges of Double Sessions

Advertisment

The double session arrangement at JFK High School has brought to light various challenges impacting students' overall educational experience. Issues such as disruptions to extracurricular activities, academic performance, and bus operations have emerged, underscoring the necessity of finding an alternative solution. This situation has prompted GDOE officials to consider not only the physical aspects of a temporary campus but also the broader implications on student well-being and educational quality.

Community Involvement in Decision-Making

A crucial aspect of GDOE's approach to resolving the current educational dilemma involves engaging community stakeholders, including schools, nearby offices, and the education board, in the decision-making process. By incorporating insights from various community members, GDOE aims to ensure that any changes or consolidations made to address the needs of Simon Sanchez High School students are well-informed and broadly supported. Superintendent Swanson's vision of potentially consolidating school communities to better utilize existing campuses highlights a forward-thinking approach to educational planning in Guam.

As GDOE navigates the complexities of providing a suitable learning environment for Simon Sanchez High School students post-Typhoon Mawar, the exploration of temporary campus sites and the consideration of community feedback stand as testament to the department's dedication to educational excellence. The journey towards finding a viable solution reflects a broader commitment to adapting and overcoming challenges faced by the education system in Guam.