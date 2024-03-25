Guam Education Forum Highlights Urgent Need for Special Education Staff

During a recent Guam Department of Education engagement forum, parents and teachers voiced their concerns over the critical shortage of special education teachers, aides, and counselors in schools. This issue, which directly impacts the support available to students with Individualized Education Plans, was the focal point of discussions aimed at strategizing solutions to improve recruitment and retention of special education staff.

Identifying the Gaps

At the heart of the forum, stakeholders formed groups to dive deep into the current state of Guam's public education system. The lack of one-to-one aides was highlighted as a significant concern, affecting the delivery of necessary support to students with special needs. Additionally, the absence of special education teachers and counselors in certain schools was noted, compounding the challenge of providing quality education to all students. These discussions underscored the urgency of overhauling current recruitment procedures to address these gaps effectively.

Strategies for Improvement

Education officials at the forum acknowledged the difficulties in filling vacant positions due to a dearth of qualified applicants, despite ongoing recruitment efforts. They expressed a desire to explore new methods, including hosting more job fairs, to generate greater interest in employment opportunities within the department. The commitment to improving the public perception of GDOE was also discussed, with officials aiming to correct misconceptions and highlight the positive aspects of working in Guam's education sector.

Fostering Communication

Forum participants strongly supported the continuation of monthly engagement forums as a means to foster open communication between the education department and its stakeholders. These forums serve not only to facilitate feedback from parents and students but also to educate them about departmental processes, which are often misunderstood. By addressing internal misunderstandings and improving services, GDOE hopes to create a more conducive environment for addressing the special education staff shortages.

The forum's discussions and the commitment shown by all participants highlight a collective effort to address and overcome the challenges facing Guam's public education system. While the path forward requires significant work, the engagement and strategies discussed pave the way for a hopeful future for special education in Guam.