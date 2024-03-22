Guam Education Board Critiqued After Superintendent Swanson Receives Low Rating

Superintendent of the Guam Department of Education, Dr. Kenneth Erik Swanson, faced a challenging assessment from the Guam Education Board, receiving an unsatisfactory rating of 1.38 on a 4-point scale for his initial six-month performance. This evaluation took place during a pivotal meeting on September 26, 2023, spotlighting not just Swanson's tenure but also the longstanding issues within the Guam Department of Education (GDOE).

Chronic Challenges Highlighted

Swanson inherited a department grappling with financial, academic, and leadership challenges, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The board's quick move to attribute the GDOE's ongoing issues to Swanson and his new management team has sparked controversy, considering the deep-rooted problems such as neglected facilities and dwindling student population. Observers argue that these issues predate Swanson's appointment, suggesting a systemic failure rather than individual shortcomings.

Board's Role and Responsibility

The education board's decision to rate Swanson so lowly has raised questions about their accountability in the persistent decline of GDOE's standards. Critics point out that the same board members have been in their positions through years of complaints about the state of GDOE schools, including the dire conditions at Simon Sanchez High School. This scenario underscores a potential disconnect between board evaluations and the actual performance or improvement efforts within the department.

Looking Forward

As Swanson's one-year mark approaches on June 30, there is anticipation for a more balanced assessment of his tenure. The focus is shifting towards how the board might offer constructive support and recognition of the challenges the superintendent faces. With calls for the board to reflect on their role and effectiveness, the future of GDOE hangs in balance, awaiting leadership that can address long-standing issues while fostering an environment conducive to growth and improvement.