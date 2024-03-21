Guam DOE Explores New Campus Solutions for Simon Sanchez High Amid JFK Double Sessions

Guam Department of Education (GDOE) officials, alongside high school principals, are actively seeking alternatives to the ongoing double sessions at John F. Kennedy High School. The aim is to offer Simon Sanchez High School students a more conducive learning environment, as announced by Superintendent Erik Swanson on Tuesday. This initiative comes in response to the challenges faced due to the structural damage at Simon Sanchez High School, exacerbated by Typhoon Mawar.

Assessing Alternatives for Improved Education

In an effort to address the overcrowding and session doubling at JFK High, GDOE is considering several potential solutions. These include evaluating different sites for a temporary campus or exploring local hosting options. Among the sites under consideration are the soon-to-be-vacant Chief Brodie Elementary School, areas adjacent to George Washington High School and Okkodo High School, and a location near the Simon Sanchez campus. This strategic move aims to mitigate the impact on students’ extracurricular activities, academic performance, and transportation arrangements.

Community Involvement in Decision Making

Superintendent Swanson emphasized the importance of involving community stakeholders in the decision-making process. This includes input from school communities, nearby offices, and the education board. The objective is to realign and consolidate school communities not only to fully utilize the campuses but also to serve the smaller student population effectively. GDOE’s approach signifies a thoughtful consideration of the educational landscape, ensuring decisions are made with the best interest of students and the community at heart.

Looking Ahead: Phased Consolidations and Solutions

The GDOE is setting the groundwork for potential consolidations that could be implemented as early as the next school year, with further adjustments planned in the succeeding years. This proactive stance highlights the department’s commitment to providing an optimal learning environment for all students, despite the logistical and infrastructural challenges. As the community and officials work together towards a resolution, the focus remains steadfast on the educational welfare and future of Guam’s youth.

The exploration of new campus solutions for Simon Sanchez High School marks a significant step towards addressing the pressing issues faced by students and educators alike. With collaborative efforts and strategic planning, GDOE aims to navigate these challenges, ensuring the continuity and quality of education for all involved.