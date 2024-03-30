Guam Community College Launches 12 into New Careers with Bus Driving Bootcamp Success

On March 20, Guam Community College (GCC) marked a significant achievement by celebrating the graduation of 12 individuals from the Bus Driving III Bootcamp, an initiative that underscores the institution's commitment to career and technical education and the economic development of Guam. This event not only highlights the successful conclusion of the rigorous bootcamp but also the immediate employment of the graduates through the program's employer sponsors, showcasing a direct bridge between training and workforce entry.

Empowering Individuals through Career Training

GCC's President, Mary Okada, emphasized the importance of the partnership between the college, government agencies, and the students themselves in fostering economic development on the island. The bootcamp, designed to equip participants with the necessary skills and certifications for bus driving, reflects GCC's role as a leader in career and technical education by providing essential services and training. Completers of the program earned their Class "D" licenses alongside certifications in Passenger Assistance, Heartsaver First Aid CPR AED, Work Ethic, OSHA 10, and WorkKeys, preparing them for immediate entry into the workforce.

Government and Community Support

The success of the bootcamp and its participants was further bolstered by the support from various government entities and community partners. Gerard Toves, the deputy director of the Guam Department of Labor, expressed his gratitude towards GCC for their pivotal role in community development and the personal achievements of the bootcamp's graduates. The involvement of employer sponsors, including the Department of Public Works, Guam Regional Transit Authority, and Kloppenburg Enterprises, Inc., alongside the continuous support from the Dededo Mayor's Office, underscores the collaborative effort in supporting and implementing such vital training programs.

A Pathway to Prosperity

Through the successful completion of the bus driving bootcamp, participants not only secured employment but also embarked on a pathway to career advancement and personal growth. This initiative demonstrates the tangible outcomes of vocational training and the positive impact of public-private partnerships in addressing workforce needs. As GCC continues to offer such bootcamps, the ripple effects of these programs promise to contribute significantly to the local economy and the personal development of Guam's residents.

This story of perseverance, community support, and successful career transition serves as a beacon of hope and an inspiring model for similar initiatives. By providing the necessary training and support, GCC and its partners are paving the way for more individuals to achieve gainful employment and career advancement in Guam, thereby nurturing the island's economic growth and development.