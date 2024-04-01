Guam Community College Hosts Young Authors Showcase: Celebrating Diversity and Promoting Literacy

On Saturday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Guam Community College (GCC) will transform its multipurpose auditorium into a vibrant hub of creativity and inspiration. The occasion? The much-anticipated Young Authors Showcase, a flagship event of GCC's Education Department and the Literacy Navigators Grant Program. Under the theme 'Our island, our responsibility,' the showcase aims to highlight the rich tapestry of children's experiences, identities, languages, and homes through their literary creations.

Empowering Young Voices

At the heart of the Young Authors Showcase is a commitment to empowering the voices of Guam's youth. Participants, including budding authors from Pedro C. Lujan Elementary School and St. John's Episcopal School, will have the opportunity to present their works to the public. The event also serves as a platform for local authors such as Catherine Payne, Rufina Mendiola, and Pedro Blas to share their journeys in the literary world. These interactions are not only meant to inspire the next generation of writers but also to foster a community that values and nurtures literary talent.

Fostering Literacy and Recovery

The Literacy Navigators Grant Program plays a crucial role in addressing learning loss among elementary-aged students, a challenge exacerbated by the pandemic. By embedding tutors in Guam Department of Education (GDOE) schools, hosting literacy events, and promoting reading in local libraries, the program is making strides toward a more literate and resilient community. The Young Authors Showcase exemplifies this mission, offering students authentic writing opportunities that not only develop their skills but also celebrate their unique perspectives and stories.

Joining Hands for a Sustainable Future

Through its Education Department, GCC is laying the groundwork for a future where Guam's youth are not just literate but also empowered to be advocates and leaders for a sustainable, just, and peaceful world. The showcase, free and open to the public, invites everyone to witness the potential of these young authors and the power of literacy. As GCC continues to collaborate with local educators and authors, the event promises to be a significant step toward realizing this vision