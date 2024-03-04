GU-Q Graduates Honored by Amir: Majid & Asmaa Al-Kuwari Win Education Excellence Awards

During the 17th Education Excellence Award ceremony held on Monday, two distinguished Class of 2023 graduates from Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), Ahmad Majid A.Z. al-Kuwari and Asmaa Khalifa al-Kuwari, were bestowed with gold awards by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, marking a significant milestone in their academic journey. This accolade not only reflects their outstanding academic achievements but also underscores the rigorous educational standards and supportive community at GU-Q.

Path to Excellence: Academic and Beyond

For Ahmad Majid A.Z. al-Kuwari, the journey to academic excellence was intertwined with his service as an Officer Cadet at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. His major in Culture and Politics, enhanced by minors in Arabic and Government, ignited a fervent interest in the intricacies of Qatar's regional mediation efforts and their implications for the nation's defense strategy. Outside the classroom, al-Kuwari's leadership shone through his active involvement in GU-Q's Model United Nations conference, the Doyle Faculty Fellow Programme, and the Al-Liwan Qatari student association. His commitment to fostering intercultural dialogue and serving the GU-Q community were recognized at the Tropaia Awards, an accolade celebrating his contributions during his senior year.

Asmaa Khalifa al-Kuwari, who pursued a major in International Economics, similarly left an indelible mark through her academic prowess and leadership. Repeatedly honored with the GU-Q Dean's Honour Certificate and inducted into Omicron Delta Epsilon, an international economic honours society, al-Kuwari's academic journey is a testament to her dedication and intellectual curiosity. Her leadership skills were evident in her roles within the student body, including her presidency of the Al-Liwan Club and her nomination to the Student Support Task Force by the dean. Currently, she is applying her knowledge and skills as an economic researcher at the Amiri Diwan, showcasing the practical impact of her education.

Celebrating Achievements: Recognition and Gratitude

The recognition by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani not only celebrates the academic achievements of Ahmad Majid A.Z. al-Kuwari and Asmaa Khalifa al-Kuwari but also highlights their contributions to the community and their potential to drive positive change in the future. Both laureates expressed deep gratitude for the support they received throughout their undergraduate studies and the ongoing encouragement from their country post-graduation. Their achievements reflect the culmination of hard work, dedication, and the supportive environment provided by GU-Q.

Implications and Future Prospects

This prestigious recognition from the 17th Education Excellence Award ceremony not only marks a personal milestone for Ahmad Majid A.Z. al-Kuwari and Asmaa Khalifa al-Kuwari but also serves as an inspiration for current and future students at Georgetown University in Qatar. The accolades emphasize the importance of academic excellence, community service, and leadership, values that GU-Q instills in its students. As these graduates embark on their professional journeys, they carry with them not just the knowledge acquired through their studies but also the ethos of service and excellence that GU-Q champions. Their achievements are a beacon of hope and a blueprint for success that future generations of students can aspire to.