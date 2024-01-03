Grow & Thrive Kindergarten to Expand Services; Osseo Area Schools to Fulfill Promised Projects

Hutchinson Square’s Grow & Thrive Kindergarten, known for its quality care provided to children up to five years old, has recently submitted an application to broaden its services. The proposed expansion aims to include before and after school childcare for infant and junior school children up to 11 years old. This means that the kindergarten plans to extend its care services from 8-9am and 3:30-6pm during the school term.

Separate Spaces for Different Age Groups

Understanding the need for age-appropriate environments, the owners have strategized to ensure that the expansion does not disrupt the existing nursery structure. The plan involves designating separate spaces for older children, thereby guaranteeing that the care of younger children remains unaffected by the expansion.

Osseo Area Schools District’s Future Plans

In a related development, the Osseo Area Schools district is set to fulfill all the promised projects and improvements as per its Building a Better Future plan. This plan, which was backed by voters in 2022 and 2023, encompasses safety, learning, technology, and school building needs. It includes a total of 66 projects scheduled for completion over a four-year span. This progressive step underpins the district’s commitment to bettering educational facilities for its students.

In conclusion, the expansion of Grow & Thrive Kindergarten and the impending improvements in the Osseo Area Schools district represent a significant stride towards enhancing the quality of education and childcare services in Hutchinson Square.