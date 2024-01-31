Green Bay High School's Anti-Vaping Measures Spark Student Protests

In a move that has sparked both concern and outrage, Green Bay High School in Auckland has taken steps to curb student vaping and phone use by installing glass doors in student bathrooms, a move that has been met with vehement student opposition. The students have turned to social media, creating an Instagram page, gbhs_official, as a platform to air their concerns, chiefly the transparency of the new bathroom doors which allows visibility into the bathrooms from the outside.

Concerns Over Privacy

The students argue that the glass doors infringe upon their privacy, a concern that is heightened by the existence of a window on the opposite side of the bathroom. Despite the school's assurance that cubicle doors will be installed to ensure privacy, the students remain skeptical and worried about the impending privacy implications. The school's initiative to install vape detection alarms and place CCTV cameras in communal areas has further exacerbated these concerns.

School's Stance

Green Bay High School has maintained that the measures put in place align with Ministry of Education guidelines. The school has stressed that the CCTV cameras will only monitor communal areas and not the cubicles, with the captured footage being reviewed only when necessary. The school's principal has reiterated this stance, assuring students that their privacy will be safeguarded.

Opposition to Phone Ban

Adding fuel to the fire, the students are also opposing the school's ban on phones, arguing that it worsens feelings of isolation and anxiety. They contend that both the ban and bathroom surveillance overlook the underlying issues of student stress and mental health. In response to these concerns, the school has directed students seeking privacy and support to its well-being center.