Greece Debuts Digital Platform 'Study in Greece' to Boost Global Academic Presence

In a bid to foster its global academic presence, Greece has unveiled a new digital platform, Study in Greece (SiG). This innovative platform was introduced during a comprehensive online presentation, attended by representatives from various Greek universities. SiG aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for international students looking to explore Greek higher education. The platform offers a detailed directory of programs offered by Greek universities in foreign languages, making it easier for students across the globe to find and apply for programs that suit their academic ambitions.

Revolutionizing the Application Process

One of the key features of the platform is its ability to streamline the application process. With SiG, students can access relevant information, compare different programs, and manage their applications all in one central location. This digitization not only simplifies the application process for prospective international students but also assists university secretariats in efficiently managing applications. By providing a unified system for promoting programs and managing applications, SiG is set to revolutionize the Greek university system.

Boosting the International Profile of Greek Higher Education

SiG aligns perfectly with the national strategy to enhance the international profile of Greek universities. By providing a reliable technical support and efficient application management system, the platform is poised to promote Greek universities on a global scale. The automation offered by SiG covers all steps, starting from program promotion to the acceptance of students into a course, thus offering a comprehensive service to both students and universities.

Language and Culture Lessons on staellinika.com

In a related development, the online Greek-language platform staellinika.com, which offers language and cultural lessons, is now available in English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish. This platform, a collaboration between the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry’s General Secretariat of Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Centre for Hellenic Studies at Vancouver’s Simon Fraser University, offers free applications for individual users and schools, with specialized services for teachers. It is part of the Strategic Plan for Greeks Abroad (2024-2027) and aims to promote Greek learning and culture for diaspora Greeks. With its expansion into French and German, the platform aims to reach a broader global audience, offering a full course curriculum for beginner heritage learners in schools and individuals at home.