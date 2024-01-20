GRD 2024 Contest: A Call for Creative Disruptors and Innovators

The Growth and Resilience Dialogue (GRD) 2024 is roaring to life with a thrilling competition, destined to illuminate the landscape of social and economic innovation. This initiative is laser-focused on the age group of 18-40, shining a spotlight on those who have ventured beyond the beaten path to disrupt the status quo in their communities.

Championing Creative Disruptors and Innovators

The GRD 2024 contest promotes the spirit of innovation and disruption by rewarding those who have made, or have the potential to make, significant strides in their respective domains. The competition invites the submission of a compelling story, capped at 650 words, and a short video, no longer than two minutes. These entries should encapsulate how their work, ideas, or initiatives have crafted breakthroughs in social or economic progress, fostering solutions to community or country-specific issues.

The Prizes: Beyond Monetary Rewards

The stakes are high, with a grand prize of US$8,000.00 up for grabs. But that's not all. Two additional consolation prizes of US$4,000.00 and US$3,000.00 respectively further underscore the event's commitment to reward creative disruptors. In addition to these monetary rewards, winners will also earn scholarships to attend an innovation conference in 2024, expanding their horizons and offering unparalleled networking opportunities.

Unleashing Potential Across Domains

This contest is not confined to any specific area of expertise. Whether it's technology, culture, education, community work, creative arts, healthcare, spirituality, religion, business, finance, or sports, the GRD 2024 competition is keen to discover and celebrate creative disruptors from every walk of life. Participants are required to complete an online application form and submit their entries by the deadline of February 27, 2024.

Adherence to Terms and Conditions

Entrants are reminded that the competition comes with certain terms and conditions. These include strict adherence to applicable laws, respecting intellectual property rights, and a commitment to ethical conduct. Furthermore, participants will be subject to confidentiality clauses, ownership and intellectual property stipulations, and limitations of liability. They will also need to consent to the contest's research and judging processes.