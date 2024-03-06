Grace College Engineers Partner with Edgewood Middle School for 'GoBabyGo!' and Prosthetic Projects

Grace College's Department of Engineering and Edgewood Middle School are collaborating on groundbreaking STEM initiatives that promise to make a significant impact on the community. Under the guidance of Matt Reimink, an adjunct engineering professor at Grace, and with considerable input from engineering students, these projects aim to provide practical, real-world benefits to individuals in need while fostering a hands-on learning environment for students of all ages.

Driving Innovation with 'GoBabyGo!'

'GoBabyGo!' is a transformative project that brings professional engineers, college students, and middle schoolers together to modify and customize volt-powered vehicles for toddlers who move differently. Since its inception in 2018, the program has successfully modified 22 vehicles, with expectations to increase this number to 27 by April this year. This initiative not only provides mobility solutions for toddlers but also offers an invaluable experiential learning opportunity for students involved, enhancing their engineering skills and community awareness.

Empowering Lives with 'Enable the Future'

Parallel to 'Enable the Future' is the 'Enable the Future' project, a volunteer organization dedicated to providing resources for 3D printing prosthetic hands. This initiative stands as a testament to the power of community and technology coming together to address the needs of individuals requiring affordable prosthetic solutions. By involving Grace College students in the design and production process, the project serves as a platform for them to apply their engineering knowledge in meaningful ways, directly impacting the lives of community members.

Join the Cause at the Big Drive Event

To witness these projects in action and support their ongoing efforts, the community is invited to attend the 'Big Drive Event' on Friday, April 19, at Third Friday in Downtown Warsaw from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will showcase the five newly remodeled Jeeps from the 'GoBabyGo!' project, with students and volunteers on hand to answer questions and demonstrate the impact of these initiatives. This gathering not only highlights the achievements of the students involved but also reinforces the importance of community engagement in educational projects.

Through the collaboration between Grace College and Edgewood Middle School, these engineering students are not only honing their skills but are also making a tangible difference in the lives of individuals in their community. Projects like 'GoBabyGo!' and 'Enable the Future' exemplify the potential of STEM education to transcend classroom boundaries, fostering a culture of innovation, empathy, and collaboration that prepares students for future challenges while serving the immediate needs of their community. As these initiatives continue to grow, they promise to inspire further partnerships that bridge education with practical community service, illustrating the far-reaching benefits of combining technical expertise with a heart for service.