GPS Alumnae Panel Highlights Impact of All-Girls Education on Career Success

Students, faculty, staff, and invited guests gathered at Frierson Theatre for an insightful alumnae panel discussion, focusing on the profound impact of all-girls education on personal and professional development. The panel, moderated by GPS Director of Belonging and Community Engagement Lauren Lawrence Swanson '09, featured distinguished alumnae from various fields, including medicine, military service, public affairs, judiciary, environmental management, and nonprofit leadership.

Empowering Foundations

The discussion kicked off with reflections on how attending an all-girls school like GPS contributed significantly to each panelist's career and personal growth. From instilling confidence to balancing career and family life, the alumnae shared how the supportive environment and dedicated faculty members at GPS laid a strong foundation for their success. Special mentions were made of influential teachers and coaches who left lasting impacts on their lives, encouraging them to pursue their passions and excel in their respective fields.

Inspirational Role Models

Each alumna highlighted specific faculty members who had been pivotal in shaping their journeys. From Linda Dizer and Tracie Marlin Durham in the sciences to Sue Bartlett in athletics and Katy Berotti in English and crew, the stories shared underscored the critical role of mentorship and inspiration drawn from the school community. These role models not only taught valuable academic lessons but also imparted life skills and leadership qualities, demonstrating the unique benefits of an all-girls educational setting.

Lasting Impact and Future Aspirations

As the discussion concluded, the panelists engaged with students during lunch and classroom visits, offering advice and sharing experiences ranging from professional achievements to personal anecdotes about overcoming challenges. Their visit not only celebrated the accomplishments of GPS alumnae but also inspired current students to envision their futures with confidence and ambition, reinforcing the lasting impact of an all-girls education on shaping leaders and innovators.