Governor Otti Charges Abia Varsity to Investigate Student Protest, Promises Support

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has directed the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, to conduct a thorough investigation into the recent student protest that led to the indefinite suspension of academic activities. The unrest, sparked by an increase in school fees, requires a deep dive to prevent future occurrences, Otti emphasized during a meeting with the university's management staff on Tuesday.

Otti's commitment to resolving this issue extends beyond investigation; he has vowed to collaborate with the institution and other stakeholders to ensure the swift resumption of academic operations. Additionally, the governor addressed a pending court case with the Abia State Internal Revenue Service and proposed the establishment of an Agric Business Incubation Centre at the university, signaling a proactive approach to both immediate and long-term educational challenges.

Investigating the Unrest

The governor underscored the importance of understanding the protest's underlying causes. By urging a comprehensive review, Otti aims to uncover the reasons behind the student's dissatisfaction, which escalated to a halt in educational activities. This strategic move is intended to foster a stable academic environment conducive to learning and growth.

Building Bridges for Resolution

In his dialogue with the university management, Otti also touched upon the legal dispute between the university and the Abia State Internal Revenue Service regarding unremitted Pay As You Earn (PAYE) taxes. Promising to seek an out-of-court settlement, the governor demonstrated his administration's commitment to harmony and constructive engagement over adversarial approaches. This stance not only aims to resolve the immediate conflict but also sets a precedent for handling future disagreements.

Future-Proofing Education

The announcement of the Agric Business Incubation Centre marks a significant step towards integrating practical agricultural business skills into the academic curriculum. This initiative, coupled with the governor's efforts to mediate the land certification issue with the university's host communities, showcases a holistic approach to educational development, emphasizing sustainability, innovation, and community engagement.

As Dr. Alex Otti navigates these challenges, his actions reflect a broader vision for the state's educational landscape. By addressing immediate concerns such as the student protest and legal disputes, while also laying the groundwork for future-oriented projects like the Agric Business Incubation Centre, Otti is crafting a blueprint for a resilient, dynamic, and inclusive educational system in Abia State.