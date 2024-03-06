Governor Ododo Inspects CUSTECH Projects, Demands Quality from Contractors in Kogi

On a mission to elevate educational standards within Kogi State, Governor Ahmed Ododo, accompanied by high-ranking officials, embarked on a rigorous inspection of ongoing projects at Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara. This visit marks his first to the institution since taking office, underscoring his commitment to excellence in the state’s education sector.

During his tour across the faculties of Engineering, Basic Medical Sciences, and the under-construction Senate Building, Governor Ododo expressed concerns over the slow progress by some contractors. The Senate Building, in particular, caught his attention for not meeting the expected standards.

Issuing a stern warning, Ododo emphasized the importance of not compromising quality, reflecting his administration's dedication to providing a conducive learning environment. He specifically directed the contractor of the Senate Building to adhere strictly to the agreed standards and timelines.

Recognition of Excellence

Amidst the scrutiny, the Governor acknowledged the commendable work of the contractor responsible for the University Library, praising the adherence to quality that his administration demands. This appreciation for quality work underscores the Governor's balanced approach to project management, where excellence is recognized and celebrated. Furthermore, the contractor expressed gratitude for the Governor's trust and reassured timely completion of the project.

The visit was not just an inspection but a demonstration of collaborative governance. The Vice Chancellor of CUSTECH, Engr. Prof. Abdulrahman Asipita Salawu, showcased his commitment by ensuring regular site visits, ensuring that the contractors remain focused on their tasks. The presence of top government officials, including the Chief of Staff, Secretary to the State Government, and Commissioners for Urban and Housing Development, Education, Science and Technology, as well as Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, highlighted the state's unified approach towards improving educational infrastructure.