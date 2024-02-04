Government Enhances Support for Agricultural Sector with Student Scholarships

In a significant move showcasing its commitment to the agricultural sector, the coalition Government has awarded scholarships to six university students specializing in agriculture and science. With this initiative, the Government aims to enhance on-the-ground support for farmers and growers, making farming an attractive career option for young people, and growing the capacity and capability of the primary industry advisory sector.

Boosting Operational Conditions for Farmers and Growers

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay highlighted the Government's dedication to improving the operating conditions for farmers and growers. He underlined the key role of the primary industry advisory sector in aiding farmers to adapt, change, and thrive. A total of $30,000 in scholarships has been distributed among the students, each receiving $5,000 for the 2024 study year.

Selection of the Enthusiastic Recipients

The recipients, three from Massey University and three from Lincoln University, were selected for their enthusiasm for food and fibre production and their interest in joining the advisory sector. Massey and Lincoln universities were chosen for their strong agricultural and horticultural science programs and their history of producing skilled primary sector advisers.

First-Time Initiative Attracts High Caliber Applications

Associate Agriculture Minister Andrew Hoggard highlighted the 43 applications received for the On Farm Support Science Scholarships and the high caliber of the applicants. This is the inaugural offering of these scholarships. The ministers acknowledged the vital role that the advisory sector plays in supporting the success of farmers and growers in the face of recent challenges, and expressed the need to make farming a more appealing career path for young people.