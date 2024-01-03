Government Approves Historic Overhaul of National Education Structure

In a historic move, the government has given its official stamp of approval to the Education and Training Policy, 2023 edition. This significant overhaul of the national education structure is the product of extensive consultations with a diverse range of stakeholders, ensuring that a broad spectrum of perspectives and needs were taken into consideration.

A Shift in the National Education Structure

The newly minted education system is structured as 1+6+4+2/3+3+, marking a significant departure from previous models. This new model lays out a clear roadmap for children’s educational journey. Beginning with one year of pre-primary education, children will then progress through six years of primary school.

Secondary and Higher Education Reforms

The journey continues with lower secondary education, which comprises Forms One to Four, and is set for four years. The upper secondary education landscape is bifurcated into two distinct streams. General education subjects require two years of dedicated study, while students opting for the vocational training stream will find themselves engaged for three years.

Higher education retains a minimum duration of three years, a duration that can lengthen depending on the specific course requirements. This is an important consideration, allowing for the flexibility required to cater to a diverse range of academic and vocational pursuits.

Aligning Education with National Goals

This sweeping reform is not merely a structural shift. At its heart, it is a strategic move designed to align the education system more closely with the country’s developmental goals and the evolving demands of the labor market. This policy underscores the government’s commitment to nurturing a workforce that is not only educated but also adaptable, skilled, and ready to take on the challenges of a rapidly changing world.