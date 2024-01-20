Government Announces Billion-Rupee Plan to Elevate National Education Colleges to Universities

A groundbreaking investment of Rs 1 billion has been committed by the government, directed towards transforming national education colleges into degree-awarding universities. The move, intending to elevate the qualifications of prospective teachers, is part of a larger scheme, with promises of further financial backing on the horizon.

Enriching Education

At present, education colleges in the country are limited to offering diploma programs. However, the Education Ministry's latest initiative seeks to escalate these institutions to university status, thereby offering degrees to their students. This monumental decision, approved by the Cabinet, was announced by Education Minister Susil Premajayantha. The process to craft the necessary legislation to support this transition is already in motion.

Welcoming the Future

The government's vision is to inaugurate the first group of students by 2025. The selection of these students will be based on the GCE (A/L) examination results, adopting a system similar to the Z-score method employed by state universities. With an aim to admit approximately 5,000 undergraduates per batch, this initiative plans to mirror the present output of diploma graduates. The anticipation is that the first batch of university graduates will be ready to venture into the world by 2028, thereby significantly expanding the pool of qualified teacher candidates.

Provisions and Preparations

Alongside this, the plan includes provisions for students at other universities to transfer to these newly upgraded institutions if they so wish. Concurrently, recruitment for the necessary faculty and staff to facilitate these universities is underway. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the government's commitment to empowering teachers and improving the standard of education.

Emphasizing the vital role of teachers in moulding qualified and skilled students, Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel highlighted the government's focus on honouring education and teachers. He further urged educators to accentuate technical and vocational education and promote multi-lingual learning and hands-on education. This coincides with the government's substantial initiative to upgrade national education colleges to universities.