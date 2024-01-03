en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Gordon Research Seminar 2024: A Confluence of Young Minds in Nanochemistry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:20 pm EST
Gordon Research Seminar 2024: A Confluence of Young Minds in Nanochemistry

The scientific community is buzzing with anticipation as the Gordon Research Seminar (GRS) on Atomically Precise Nanochemistry announces its two-day event, beckoning young researchers worldwide. This unique platform is exclusively designed for doctoral and post-doctoral scholars to showcase their groundbreaking work, ideate novel methods, and engage with unpublished data, forging the path for future discoveries.

Building Bridges through Collaboration

The core objective of GRS is to foster collaborative relationships and stimulate active participation in scientific discussions among attendees. The seminar encourages participants to extend their engagement to the subsequent Gordon Research Conference (GRC), creating a continuity of learning and collaboration.

Focus on Energy and Sustainability

The 2024 GRS will zoom into the synthesis and characterization of atomically precise nanostructures, with a particular emphasis on their role in energy and sustainability. The underlining importance of structure-property relationships will be thoroughly explored. The seminar will feature approximately 10 talks and 2 poster sessions, demanding active contribution from all attendees either through oral presentations or poster presentations.

The Platinum Pt Nanoparticles Insight

On the spectrum of research being discussed, one intriguing study dives into the in situ structures of Platinum Pt nanoparticles (NPs). The study provides deep insights into the atomic structure, composition, lattice variations, and defects of NPs, and their intricate relation to chemical functions. It also introduces computational methods for surmounting challenges in atomic model building and characterizing atomic scale properties. This research could potentially unlock new horizons in the field of Nanochemistry.

For scholars aspiring for an opportunity to present their research orally, they must submit their abstracts by October 29, 2023. Those not selected for talks, or who apply after the aforementioned deadline, will showcase their work through poster presentations. Be it an oral or poster presentation, all applications must be accompanied by an abstract. Applicants must strictly adhere to the submission deadline as mentioned in the Application Information section.

As the clock ticks towards the GRS event, it’s clear that this platform will serve as a catalyst for innovative scientific discussions, fostering a new wave of discovery in atomically precise Nanochemistry.

0
Education Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
53 seconds ago
Guo Moruo Chinese History Awards Highlights Scholarly Excellence
Beijing was the host city for the latest Guo Moruo Chinese History Awards ceremony on December 20, where the spotlight was firmly on significant contributions to the field of historical studies. The event saw a total of 41 books and 20 journals being recognized for their academic excellence and noteworthy impact on Chinese history. Unearthing
Guo Moruo Chinese History Awards Highlights Scholarly Excellence
George Washington University Settles Class-Action Lawsuit Over Online Class Transition
8 mins ago
George Washington University Settles Class-Action Lawsuit Over Online Class Transition
Lado International Institute: Charting New Frontiers in ESL Education for 2024
10 mins ago
Lado International Institute: Charting New Frontiers in ESL Education for 2024
Harvard University’s 'Golden Parachute': Reward or Consequence?
6 mins ago
Harvard University’s 'Golden Parachute': Reward or Consequence?
AACPS Unveils Names for Upcoming Schools: Severn Run High and Two Rivers Elementary
7 mins ago
AACPS Unveils Names for Upcoming Schools: Severn Run High and Two Rivers Elementary
SOAR: CGU's Affordable Post-Retirement Program & Other Developments
8 mins ago
SOAR: CGU's Affordable Post-Retirement Program & Other Developments
Latest Headlines
World News
Professional Women's Hockey League: Inspiring a New Generation of Female Athletes
27 seconds
Professional Women's Hockey League: Inspiring a New Generation of Female Athletes
Real Madrid's Unbeaten Streak Continues with Victory over Mallorca
35 seconds
Real Madrid's Unbeaten Streak Continues with Victory over Mallorca
Former Michigan Wolverines Shine in NBA: A Week of Highs and Lows
40 seconds
Former Michigan Wolverines Shine in NBA: A Week of Highs and Lows
Preterm Infant’s Battle with Jaundice: A Case of Successful Intervention
50 seconds
Preterm Infant’s Battle with Jaundice: A Case of Successful Intervention
Southend United to Relocate Training Ground to Fossetts Venue
52 seconds
Southend United to Relocate Training Ground to Fossetts Venue
Gene Sequencing: Decoding the Future of Healthcare
54 seconds
Gene Sequencing: Decoding the Future of Healthcare
Zimbabwe's Second Republic Intervenes to Improve Urban Living Conditions
1 min
Zimbabwe's Second Republic Intervenes to Improve Urban Living Conditions
Argentine Footballer Jalil Elias Joins Johor Darul Ta'zim in Record-breaking Deal
1 min
Argentine Footballer Jalil Elias Joins Johor Darul Ta'zim in Record-breaking Deal
Erickson Lubin: From Defeat to Redemption, Aiming for Charlo Rematch
2 mins
Erickson Lubin: From Defeat to Redemption, Aiming for Charlo Rematch
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
52 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app