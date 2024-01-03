Gordon Research Seminar 2024: A Confluence of Young Minds in Nanochemistry

The scientific community is buzzing with anticipation as the Gordon Research Seminar (GRS) on Atomically Precise Nanochemistry announces its two-day event, beckoning young researchers worldwide. This unique platform is exclusively designed for doctoral and post-doctoral scholars to showcase their groundbreaking work, ideate novel methods, and engage with unpublished data, forging the path for future discoveries.

Building Bridges through Collaboration

The core objective of GRS is to foster collaborative relationships and stimulate active participation in scientific discussions among attendees. The seminar encourages participants to extend their engagement to the subsequent Gordon Research Conference (GRC), creating a continuity of learning and collaboration.

Focus on Energy and Sustainability

The 2024 GRS will zoom into the synthesis and characterization of atomically precise nanostructures, with a particular emphasis on their role in energy and sustainability. The underlining importance of structure-property relationships will be thoroughly explored. The seminar will feature approximately 10 talks and 2 poster sessions, demanding active contribution from all attendees either through oral presentations or poster presentations.

The Platinum Pt Nanoparticles Insight

On the spectrum of research being discussed, one intriguing study dives into the in situ structures of Platinum Pt nanoparticles (NPs). The study provides deep insights into the atomic structure, composition, lattice variations, and defects of NPs, and their intricate relation to chemical functions. It also introduces computational methods for surmounting challenges in atomic model building and characterizing atomic scale properties. This research could potentially unlock new horizons in the field of Nanochemistry.

For scholars aspiring for an opportunity to present their research orally, they must submit their abstracts by October 29, 2023. Those not selected for talks, or who apply after the aforementioned deadline, will showcase their work through poster presentations. Be it an oral or poster presentation, all applications must be accompanied by an abstract. Applicants must strictly adhere to the submission deadline as mentioned in the Application Information section.

As the clock ticks towards the GRS event, it’s clear that this platform will serve as a catalyst for innovative scientific discussions, fostering a new wave of discovery in atomically precise Nanochemistry.