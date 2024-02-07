GNTC Student Angel Cruz Receives Prestigious Governor Nathan Deal Technical Education Scholarship

In a demonstration of academic prowess, Angel Cruz, a student at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC), has been honored with The Governor Nathan Deal Technical Education Scholarship. This award recognizes his outstanding academic performance within an industrial program at GNTC's Whitfield Murray Campus (WMC) in Dalton, Georgia. The scholarship, a testament to Cruz's dedication and hard work, is provided through a collaboration between The Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) and the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia.

Advertisment

The Governor Nathan Deal Technical Education Scholarship

Named after Georgia's former Governor Nathan Deal, the scholarship aims to support students at WMC who are pursuing associate degrees, diplomas, or certificates in industrial fields. It is an initiative to propel the academic journeys of industrious students like Cruz, who are shaping the future of industrial sectors with their knowledge and skills. The scholarship is available across a range of programs, including Applied Technical Management, Automation Engineering Technology, CNC Technology, Diesel Equipment Technology, Industrial Systems Technology, Precision Machining and Manufacturing, and Welding and Joining Technology.

CRI and Its Role in Promoting Best Practices

The CRI, a leading industry organization, is committed to providing information and promoting best practices for the carpet and rug industry. The institute places a strong emphasis on social, economic, and environmental responsibility, and its collaboration with the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia to provide this scholarship is a testament to its commitment to education and the future of the industry.

GNTC is a beacon for workforce education, offering a plethora of opportunities in various arenas. In the past year alone, the institution served 11,601 individuals through credit and noncredit programs, underlining its pivotal role in shaping the skills and competencies of the workforce in Georgia and beyond. The college’s president, Dr. Heidi Popham, expressed her gratitude for the CRI's contribution and acknowledged the positive impact it has on student success.