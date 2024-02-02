Greater Manchester Youth Network Launches 'Hatch' Program for Youth Employment and Training

The Greater Manchester Youth Network (GMYN) has unveiled a new initiative, the Hatch programme, to assist young individuals aged 16-25 in Greater Manchester who are either not in education or facing challenges with employment or training. The programme is specifically designed for residents of Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Bury, Bolton, and Prestwich.

An Opportunity for Young Care Leavers

The Hatch programme is particularly focused on care leavers, who are often less likely to have the same opportunities as their peers. It aims to bridge this gap by providing a comprehensive support system. The programme offers 15-20 hours of employment workshops, along with four weeks of paid work experience, totaling 13 hours per week. This includes practical elements such as interview practice and an end-of-course celebration.

Engaging Local Businesses

In a bid to offer real-world experience, GMYN is reaching out to local businesses in Manchester to provide work placements for the programme's participants. Previous businesses that have extended their support include Big Yellow Storage, Manchester Museum, and Timpson's. Businesses interested in offering assistance can get in touch with GMYN for more information.

Meet & Greet Event

A 'Meet & Greet' event is slated for February 6, where interested young people can learn more about the Hatch programme. They will also have the opportunity to meet the programme coordinator, Helena Wride, who can provide additional insight into how the programme works and how it can benefit potential participants.

The Hatch programme is more than just an initiative; it's a chance for young people to gain valuable skills, experience, and connections that will boost their employability, setting them on a path towards a promising future.