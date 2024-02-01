GMAT Focus Edition Now the Standard for Global Business School Applicants

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has declared the GMAT Focus Edition as the only version of the globally recognized GMAT exam. Released three months ago, this new version replaced its predecessor, which was temporarily offered to assist candidates in their ongoing preparations and business school applications.

A Benchmark for Business School Candidacy

For seven decades, the GMAT exam has been a benchmark for business school candidacy. Last year, the exam underwent a significant overhaul to provide a more efficient and flexible test-taking experience. The enhancements include a new Data Insights section, reflecting the most relevant and in-demand skills such as critical thinking and data intelligence. The exam duration was also reduced by nearly an hour, making the test more manageable for prospective students.

Positive Feedback and Confidence

GMAC's CEO, Joy Jones, expressed satisfaction with the positive feedback and the confidence candidates have shown in pursuing advanced business education following the exam's redesign. The Focus Edition was developed after comprehensive research and testing involving school professionals and prospective students. It is expected to benefit business schools by attracting a broader and more diverse applicant pool.

Transition and Resources

The previous GMAT scores remain valid for five years, and both test takers and schools have been provided with necessary information to transition during this period. GMAC, beyond administering the GMAT, offers various resources and services. These include mba.com, GMAC Tours, and BusinessBecause, to assist candidates in their higher education and career pursuits.