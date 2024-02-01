GMAC Unveils Exclusive GMAT Focus Edition: A Leap Forward in Business School Testing

In a significant move, the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has exclusively rolled out the GMAT Focus Edition, replacing the traditional test version for prospective business school candidates across the globe. This comes almost three months after the redesigned test's successful premiere, marking a new chapter in the GMAT's seven-decade-long legacy.

GMAT: A Testament to Evolving Education

Renowned as a cornerstone for business school aspirants, the GMAT has continually evolved since its inception, ensuring its relevance and psychometric rigor. The latest iteration, introduced last fall along with the existing exam, optimizes the testing process and equips candidates with features that bolster their educational and career pursuits.

Commenting on the test's evolution, GMAC CEO Joy Jones lauded the positive reception from candidates and underscored the redesigned test's efficacy in evaluating critical thinking and data intelligence skills.

A New Era of Efficiency and Adaptability

The GMAT Focus Edition, the product of rigorous research and testing, comprises three 45-minute sections, trimming the test duration by about an hour compared to its predecessor. Although the older version has been phased out, its scores will still hold validity for five years. GMAC has provided detailed guidelines to business schools to help integrate scores from both versions during this transition phase.

Global Endorsement from Top Business Schools

Leading business schools worldwide, including the University of Texas' McCombs School of Business and China's Fudan University, have voiced their support for the updated GMAT. They underscore its alignment with the aspirational and practical needs of MBA program candidates and its resonance with the shifting dynamics of the business landscape.

With its presence in numerous countries, GMAC provides a robust suite of resources to guide candidates in their higher education journey, including research, conferences, recruiting tools, and assessments.