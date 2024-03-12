Global Women's Breakfast 2024: UNILAG Champions Female Diversity in Science

At the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) 2024 Global Women's Breakfast, hosted by the University of Lagos (UNILAG), a clarion call was made for increased female participation in the sciences.

Advertisment

With the theme "Catalysing Diversity in Science," the event spotlighted the critical underrepresentation of women in this sector. Prof. Tolulope Fasina, alongside other speakers, underscored the necessity of integrating diverse perspectives to spur innovation, excellence, and equity in scientific pursuits.

Emphasizing Diversity for Scientific Innovation

Prof. Fasina, from UNILAG's Department of Chemistry, highlighted how embracing diversity in science transcends mere representation. It's about leveraging the unique viewpoints, backgrounds, and expertise of a wide array of individuals to drive forward scientific discovery and tackle global challenges. Fasina's insights revealed a journey towards diversity not as a finite goal but as a continuous commitment to collective action and inclusion.

Advertisment

Mr. Soji Megbowon, another distinguished speaker, shared his experiences utilizing technology and case-study pedagogies to foster inclusive learning environments. His advocacy for enhanced government support in capacity development for teachers aims to inspire a new generation of leaders in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

This approach underlines the importance of equipping educators with the skills and tools necessary to nurture future innovators and job creators.

Call to Action for Women Chemists

Advertisment

Dr. Iyabo Phillips of the Chemical Society of Nigeria (CSN) Lagos Chapter and Coordinator for Women in Chemistry (WIC), urged female chemists to seek out more opportunities for self-development and knowledge expansion. Phillips advocated for collaborative research involving diverse expertise to yield more comprehensive and impactful scientific outcomes.

The emphasis on diversity was echoed by Dr. Seun Popoola, Chair of CSN Lagos Chapter, who acknowledged the efforts of the participants and stressed the need for ongoing dialogue and partnerships among women in the scientific community.

The Global Women's Breakfast 2024 at UNILAG serves as a pivotal platform for advancing the conversation on female participation in science. By addressing the barriers to inclusion and highlighting the benefits of diversity, the event aims to catalyze a more equitable and innovative scientific landscape for future generations.

The journey towards diversity in science is indeed a collective one, requiring the participation and commitment of all stakeholders to effect meaningful and lasting change.