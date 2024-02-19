Global Education Leaders Flock to Gujarat's Vidya Samiksha Kendra to Learn Revolutionary Teaching Methods

In an unprecedented gathering on February 19, Gujarat's Gandhinagar became the focal point for global education transformation. Education Ministers and their delegations from 21 different countries converged at Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), a beacon of educational innovation funded by the World Bank. Their mission was clear: to dissect and possibly replicate Gujarat's educational strategies that have put the state on the map for educational excellence.

A Global Classroom in Gujarat

Vidya Samiksha Kendra, with its eye-popping collection of over 500 crore data sets annually from school education initiatives, has become a laboratory for the world. The center meticulously tracks the daily online attendance of its 1.15 crore students and 4 lakh teachers, a testament to the state's commitment to educational oversight and improvement. Union Minister of State for Higher Education, Praful Pansheriya, underscored the center's role, "...Gujarat has used the loan from the World Bank to make sure that education reached every village..." His vision is grand, with ambitions to ensure the New Education Policy is implemented with fidelity across India.

Artificial Intelligence: The New Educator

The visiting delegations were not just treated to presentations but experienced firsthand the cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence-run live real-time attendance, assessment, and school accreditation dashboards. This technological prowess caught the eye of Yves Kauro Chabi, Minister of School Education from Benin, who expressed interest in establishing a similar model in his country. "With the use of Artificial Intelligence in the field of education, it will be helpful in developing the education sector in these countries," he noted, envisioning it as a model for other African nations as well.

From Gandhinagar to the World

The delegation's itinerary also included visits to local schools of excellence, showcasing Gujarat's holistic approach to education. The Gyan Shakti Residential School of Excellence and Raksha Shakti Schools for Girls, among others, stood as examples of how infrastructure and innovation can coalesce to form nurturing environments for students. This educational tour was not just about observation but about sparking a global dialogue on the transformative power of technology in education.

The visit to Vidya Samiksha Kendra by such a diverse international delegation underscores the universal quest for educational excellence. It highlights the increasingly pivotal role of technology in shaping future learning landscapes. As Gujarat continues to lead by example, the world watches and learns, hoping to emulate its success in making education more accessible, inclusive, and effective. This global classroom in Gandhinagar has indeed set a benchmark for the world to follow, promising a brighter future for students around the globe.