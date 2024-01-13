Global Crisis: Teacher Shortages Threaten Progress on Development Goals

A global crisis is taking shape in the realm of education as regions worldwide grapple with unprecedented teacher shortages. The ripple effects of this crisis threaten to derail progress on global development goals, highlighting a dire need for immediate remedies. As the new school term unfolds, schools across various regions are left with no choice but to recruit teachers from overseas. A scenario that not only sheds light on the strain the education system is currently under but also mirrors a broader trend affecting schools nationwide.

Teacher Shortages: A Worldwide Phenomenon

Countries across the globe, from the United States to Burkina Faso, are feeling the sting of this crisis. In the United States, teacher shortages have escalated to such an extent that it has resulted in doubled class sizes, reliance on online courses, and a dip in hiring standards. Similarly, Jamaica has witnessed a 10% decline in its teacher population over the last two years, with a significant number seeking greener pastures abroad.

The Impact of Conflicts and Pandemic

The ongoing conflicts and the COVID-19 pandemic have further exacerbated the situation. Burkina Faso, entangled in violence, has been forced to shut down schools. Even Europe's affluent nations are not immune, as they too are wrestling with teacher shortages. Furthermore, the impending threat of an aging population looms large, raising concerns about the future supply of teachers.

India's Education Crisis

India, home to one of the world's largest populations, is also caught in the eye of this storm. Recent developments reveal that Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, has ceased payments to around 21,000 teachers. These teachers, who provide education in subjects such as mathematics and science in Muslim religious schools or madrasas, now face the risk of losing their jobs. This move comes as Prime Minister Modi, from the ruling Hindu nationalist party, gears up to seek his third consecutive term in the impending general election.

Observers argue that the discontinuation of the Scheme For Providing Quality Education in Madrasas, a federal program that ceased funding in March 2022, has played a significant role in this crisis. This program, which primarily benefited Muslim children, should be revived, as per Shahid Akhter, a member of a government panel on minority educational institutions.