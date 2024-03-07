Glenview Cottage Nursery in Clacks Achieves Prestigious Silver Rights Respecting Status

Glenview Cottage Nursery, situated in Tullibody, Clackmannanshire, has made history by becoming the first nursery in the Wee County to attain the Silver Rights Respecting School status. This accolade, awarded by UNICEF UK, signifies a significant leap from their previous bronze level, spotlighting the nursery's dedication to embedding children's rights within their educational framework.

Striving for Excellence: The Journey to Silver

The journey to achieving the Silver Rights Respecting School status was marked by an intensive inspection that took place last year. During this process, an inspector evaluated the nursery's commitment to the principles set forth by the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. Heather O'Hagan, the proud owner and manager of Glenview, shared her enthusiasm about the nursery's achievement, emphasizing the collective effort of children, parents, and staff to reach this milestone. The inspector was particularly impressed by the children's profound understanding of their rights, including the right to health, care, and education, which Glenview has been diligent in instilling.

Implementing Rights in Early Education

Glenview Cottage Nursery has adopted a comprehensive approach to rights education, integrating it seamlessly into their daily activities and interactions. The use of rights-respecting language and the introduction of a rights-respecting mascot, which children take home, are innovative strategies that have fostered an environment where children's rights are not only taught but lived. Heather O'Hagan's leadership in developing an action plan for the silver accreditation underscores the nursery's proactive stance in ensuring that rights education begins at the earliest stages of learning.

The Road Ahead: Aiming for Gold

The recognition as a Silver Rights Respecting School is not the final destination for Glenview Cottage Nursery; it marks the beginning of their journey towards achieving the gold status. The nursery's commitment to placing children's rights at the heart of its educational ethos sets a commendable example, not only in Clackmannanshire but across the UK. As Glenview continues its quest for excellence, it remains dedicated to fostering an environment where every child recognizes and appreciates their rights, carrying these values forward into their future education and beyond.