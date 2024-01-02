en English
Gimhae City Steps Up Efforts to Support Its Growing Foreign Population

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
Gimhae City Steps Up Efforts to Support Its Growing Foreign Population

In a bid to address the needs of its diverse and growing foreign population, Gimhae City in South Gyeongsang Province is unveiling a series of initiatives to foster cultural inclusivity. The city, known for its multicultural populace, houses approximately 20,000 foreign residents from over 70 nations, making it the province’s most diverse city. Furthermore, Gimhae is home to 4,090 multicultural families, which constitutes about 2.2 percent of the city’s total population.

Language Education at the Forefront

Recognizing the challenge of language barriers, Gimhae City is poised to dispatch Korean language instructors to workplaces with high concentrations of foreign workers. This step is aimed at providing convenient, on-site Korean language education at industrial sites, enabling foreign workers to learn the language without disrupting their work schedules. In addition, the city is set to establish a Korean language education center that would offer programs tailored to various proficiency levels and operate beyond regular business hours.

Supporting Multicultural Students

Gimhae City is not only focusing on adult foreign residents. It’s also enhancing learning support for children hailing from multicultural families. The city’s robust plan includes financial support for students, a much-needed relief that will be determined based on household income. This initiative underscores the city’s commitment to ensuring that its younger multicultural population has access to quality education.

Fostering Cultural Inclusivity

Outside of the classroom, Gimhae City is also working to promote cultural inclusivity. One such effort is the organization of events such as a mini World Cup-style football tournament. These events provide a platform for different communities to engage with each other, fostering harmony and mutual understanding among Gimhae’s diverse residents.

Integrating Immigrants into the Workforce

To further support the integration of its foreign population, Gimhae City is collaborating with various training institutions to provide education and customized employment support services. These services are designed to equip foreign residents with the necessary skills to thrive in the workforce, thereby contributing positively to Gimhae’s economic growth.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

