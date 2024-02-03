Ghanaian MP Urges Immediate Settlement of Overdue Pensions Amid TEWU Strike

In a recent development in Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, a ranking member of Parliament's Employment, Social Welfare, and State Enterprises Committee, has urged the government to address its legal obligations by resolving the overdue Tier-two pensions of the Teachers and Educational Workers' Union (TEWU) members. The union members began their strike on February 1, 2024, due to the government's negligence in meeting several concerns, including delays in Tier-two pension fund payments, welfare needs, vehicle maintenance, and overtime allowances. The strike action has led to the withdrawal of essential services such as cleaning, classroom setup, security, and hospital services.

Strike Over Pension Delays

The National Chairman of TEWU, Sulemana Abdul-Rahman, has made it clear that the strike will persist until the government addresses their concerns. The union has declared a nationwide strike over tier-two pension fund issues, further escalating the situation. This strike is a reaction to unresolved pension concerns, and the urgency for a prompt resolution to avoid further complications is evident.

Unresolved Concerns Lead to Nationwide Strike

The strike is not only about the overdue pensions but also includes other unions in Ghana. These groups are focusing on a meeting with the government to address concerns related to improved conditions of service, which include the Tier-2 pensions and lump sum payments owed to retirees. The outcome of this meeting will determine whether the strike continues or is called off.

Stalemate in Pension Resolution Talks

The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) and other affiliated unions have reported a stalemate in their meeting with the Finance Ministry. The government has not provided a clear timeline for resolving the pension issues, leading to growing frustration among the union members. They have vowed to continue the strike until the government pays their tier two contributions and interest.

Dr. Kwabena Donkor highlighted that the payment of Tier-two pensions is a legal requirement. He called on the government to honour its obligations as an employer, emphasizing the urgent need to settle these outstanding payments. He also appealed to the union, acknowledging the country's financial difficulties and requested them to possibly moderate their stance if the government addresses the pension issues.