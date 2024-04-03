Ghana Govt Covers 2024 WASSCE Fees for Public SHS Students, GES Tells Parents to Hold Payments

In a significant move aimed at easing the financial burden on families, the Ghanaian government has announced it will cover the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) registration fees for all final year students in public senior high schools (SHS). This initiative was revealed during a press conference by the Ghana Education Service (GES), which also advised parents and guardians to refrain from making any payments for the upcoming 2024 WASSCE registration.

Empowering Students and Families

The decision to absorb the Gh¢465 WASSCE registration fee for each student underscores the government's commitment to education and its accessibility. By removing this financial hurdle, the government aims to ensure that every eligible student has the opportunity to sit for their final exams without economic constraints. This policy is expected to benefit thousands of students across the country, facilitating their progression towards higher education or the workforce.

Registration Details and Timeline

According to the Ghana Education Service, the registration process for Form Three SHS students is set to commence on April 17, 2024. Schools have been instructed to register their final year students without collecting any fees from them or their families. This directive is part of a broader effort to streamline the registration process and eliminate any barriers to completion of secondary education. The GES has emphasized the importance of adherence to this policy, ensuring that the benefits of government funding are fully realized.

Implications for Ghana's Educational Landscape

This policy not only alleviates financial stress for families but also represents a significant investment in the country's future. By supporting students to complete their secondary education, the government is fostering a more educated workforce, which is crucial for national development. Furthermore, this initiative may inspire increased enrollment and retention rates in senior high schools, contributing to the overall improvement of educational outcomes in Ghana.

As the registration date approaches, the Ghana Education Service has pledged to work closely with schools to facilitate a smooth and efficient process. This move by the government has been widely applauded by educators, parents, and students alike, marking a positive step towards more inclusive and accessible education for all Ghanaians. With this significant financial support, the future of many young Ghanaians looks brighter, offering them a solid foundation for their academic and professional endeavors.