en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Germany Launches SBW Berlin Scholarship 2024 for Developing Countries

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
Germany Launches SBW Berlin Scholarship 2024 for Developing Countries

In an unprecedented move, Germany has announced the SBW Berlin Scholarship 2024, a comprehensive fully-funded program dedicated to supporting ambitious international students. The scholarship, designed specifically for undergraduate and postgraduate students hailing from developing nations, aims to foster individuals who are socially committed and desire to use their education to serve their communities.

Eligibility and Application Process

The scholarship is open to individuals between the ages of 18 and 30 who have been residing in Germany for no more than 18 months prior to the application. To qualify, applicants must be enrolled in a state-recognized university, seeking a Master’s degree, and possess at least a 2.0 German grade point average. A significant criterion is their professional or volunteer experience in the non-profit or social sector, illustrating their commitment to community service.

The application commences with a letter of recommendation or motivation. The deadlines are set from May 15 to June 30 and November 15 to December 31 annually, providing ample time for potential candidates to prepare.

A Step Beyond Financial Support

The SBW Berlin Scholarship goes beyond financial support. The scholarship covers tuition fees, accommodation expenses, and provides a monthly living allowance. Notably, 20 scholarships will be awarded, providing opportunities for a diverse range of candidates. However, the scholarship is more than a financial aid program; it is an initiative aimed at empowering recipients to effect meaningful change within their communities.

Repercussions and Expectations

As part of the scholarship’s commitment to nurturing socially responsible leaders, recipients are expected to work in their home countries for at least 18 months post-graduation or engage in charitable activities within Germany. This condition underscores the intent of the scholarship – to develop individuals who will utilize their education for the betterment of their communities.

Applications for the Heinrich Böll Foundation Scholarships 2024 in Germany, a separate fully-funded scholarship program for international students, including those from the European Union, are also open. The deadline for this scholarship is March 1, 2024.

0
Education Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
6 mins ago
Open Day at Britannica International School: A Glimpse into Premier British Education
As the sun rises on Thursday, January 25, families in Shanghai will have a unique opportunity. The Britannica International School in Shanghai, renowned for its personalized British education, is hosting an Open Day. With two additional dates set for Saturday, February 3, and Thursday, March 28, the event promises to reveal the distinct attributes that
Open Day at Britannica International School: A Glimpse into Premier British Education
Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS Advance to Semi-Finals of Dr Harty Cup
20 mins ago
Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS Advance to Semi-Finals of Dr Harty Cup
QTAC Apologises for Website Glitches, Leaving University Offers in Limbo
21 mins ago
QTAC Apologises for Website Glitches, Leaving University Offers in Limbo
OgunTeach Program Attracts 45,000 Applicants in Bid to Strengthen Education Sector
11 mins ago
OgunTeach Program Attracts 45,000 Applicants in Bid to Strengthen Education Sector
International Students in Canada: The Gravity of the DLI Number
11 mins ago
International Students in Canada: The Gravity of the DLI Number
Nigeria and Cuba Set to Strengthen Bilateral Relations across Various Sectors
20 mins ago
Nigeria and Cuba Set to Strengthen Bilateral Relations across Various Sectors
Latest Headlines
World News
Moody's Warns India's Upcoming Elections Will Shape Fiscal Policy
36 seconds
Moody's Warns India's Upcoming Elections Will Shape Fiscal Policy
Five Hairstyles for a Younger Look: Beauty Experts Weigh In
41 seconds
Five Hairstyles for a Younger Look: Beauty Experts Weigh In
Ranking the Top 25 Midfielders in Premier League History
54 seconds
Ranking the Top 25 Midfielders in Premier League History
The Uncertain Future of Benzema and Henderson in Saudi Pro League
59 seconds
The Uncertain Future of Benzema and Henderson in Saudi Pro League
Digital Health Solutions Set to Boost Healthcare Inclusivity in Rural India
1 min
Digital Health Solutions Set to Boost Healthcare Inclusivity in Rural India
Houston Chr. Huskies Battle Northwestern State Demons: A Game of Rebounds and Redemption
1 min
Houston Chr. Huskies Battle Northwestern State Demons: A Game of Rebounds and Redemption
The Bangsamoro Electoral Code: Establishing the New BARMM Parliament
1 min
The Bangsamoro Electoral Code: Establishing the New BARMM Parliament
Project Wheelchair: A Decade of Driving Hope and Mobility
1 min
Project Wheelchair: A Decade of Driving Hope and Mobility
Texas Southern Tigers vs Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils: A High-Stakes Encounter
1 min
Texas Southern Tigers vs Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils: A High-Stakes Encounter
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
4 mins
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
46 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
5 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
6 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app