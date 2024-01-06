en English
Cyprus

Georgios Markou School for the Deaf: 70 Years of Service and Evolution

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:18 am EST
Georgios Markou School for the Deaf: 70 Years of Service and Evolution

Marking a significant milestone, the Georgios Markou School for the Deaf in Cyprus celebrated 70 years of unyielding service to the deaf community in 2023. Spanning a history that kick-started in 1953 with the school’s founder, Georgios Markou, the institution has been an enduring beacon of hope and opportunity for deaf children. With its roots tracing back to a humble beginning with 22 students, Markou’s vision sparked a revolution for societal and educational inclusion of the deaf at a time when they were socially marginalized.

The Evolution: From School to Comprehensive Service Provider

The school’s role has significantly evolved over the decades, now offering an extensive array of programs and services in alliance with government bodies. It stands firmly committed to supporting early intervention for children with hearing loss, backed by state support that includes allowances for living expenses and technical equipment, such as cochlear implants and hearing aids. Reflecting on their journey, the school has grown to embody more than an educational institution, transforming into a comprehensive service provider for the deaf community.

Bridging Gaps: Addressing Challenges and Expanding Services

Despite the successes, the school recognizes the inherent challenges it faces. One of the primary obstacles is the lack of statistical data to accurately map the deaf population in Cyprus. Yet, the school remains undeterred, continuing to pioneer advancements in deaf education and community support. It has also undertaken the monumental task of integrating deaf individuals into the job market, highlighting the importance of creating an inclusive professional environment.

Trailblazing Inclusive Education: Mainstream Integration and Early Detection

Strengthening its commitment to inclusion, the school ensures that deaf students can access mainstream education, offering a recognized diploma equivalent to general education since 2005. Cyprus has also implemented universal neonatal hearing screening, with the school playing a pivotal role in the interdisciplinary team committed to the early detection and management of hearing loss. The school’s breadth of services also includes counseling for adults, audiological centers, and a host of inclusion programs that are making a difference in countless lives.

Cyprus Education
