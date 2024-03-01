Georgia Tech's Enterprise Innovation Institute Launches 2023 Internship: Empowering USG Students in Economic Development

Georgia Tech's Enterprise Innovation Institute (EI2) continues its legacy of fostering economic growth and innovation by introducing the 2023 Enterprise 6 Internship Program for University System of Georgia (USG) students. This initiative aims to bridge academic knowledge with real-world economic development projects, offering students a hands-on experience in technology, business development, and ecosystem building.

Empowering Future Leaders

The program, supported by Georgia Tech's Office of the Executive Vice President for Research, is designed to immerse students in the intricacies of economic development. Participants, mentored by EI2 research faculty, earn $25 an hour for a 20-hour work week, engaging in biweekly remote meetings to exchange insights and experiences. Through this structured yet flexible framework, students like Eve Pike and Hanyu Lu have discovered new career ambitions and enhanced their professional skills, demonstrating the transformative potential of the Enterprise 6 Internship.

Real-World Impact

Interns contribute to the Enterprise Innovation Institute's mission of expanding economic opportunities locally and globally. Their fresh perspectives enable the Institute to deliver innovative support to businesses and communities in Georgia and beyond. Success stories from the program highlight its effectiveness in equipping students with the necessary tools to excel in their future careers, as seen in the experiences of former interns who have gone on to pursue further educational and professional opportunities.

Building Bridges in Economic Development

The Enterprise 6 program not only benefits the interns but also plays a crucial role in the broader mission of the Enterprise Innovation Institute. By fostering a collaborative environment, the program prepares students to contribute meaningfully to economic development efforts. This initiative aligns with broader goals, such as those demonstrated by the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE), which, with the support of Truist Foundation, aims to accelerate Black entrepreneurship in Atlanta. The synergy between educational programs and community development efforts underscores the vital role of institutions like EI2 in shaping a more inclusive and dynamic economic landscape.

As the Enterprise 6 Internship Program moves forward, the experiences of its participants and their contributions to economic development efforts highlight the value of connecting academic learning with practical application. This program not only enriches the students' educational journey but also contributes to a larger vision of fostering innovation and growth across different sectors of the economy.